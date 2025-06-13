ECI takes measures to make Kaliganj bypoll ‘inclusive & accessible’

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken several steps to make the by-election to Kaliganj Assembly Constituency inclusive and accessible, a senior official said on Friday.

Polling for the bypoll to the Kaliganj Assembly Constituency in Nadia district will be held on June 19 from 7 am to 6 pm at 309 polling stations.

“Following the direction of the ECI to make the election inclusive, accessible and participative, we have taken several steps,” the poll official said.

There will be one model polling station (MPS), while two booths will be managed entirely by women personnel, he said.

The MPS will be managed by polling officials of Persons with Disabilities (PwD), he said, adding that the total number of electors in this polling station is 559.

“The model polling station will have a creche facility for children. It will be decked up in a way that will reflect the history of Nadia district,” he said.

The model polling is conceptualised to provide a pleasant and festive experience to the voters.

“Besides providing assured minimum facilities like drinking water, toilets, ramps at all the polling stations, a model polling station attempts to provide additional facilities like queue-less voting for PwD, senior citizens, waiting halls, creche and first aid kits,” the official added. Two polling booths located at a school will be managed entirely by women polling personnel, the official said, adding that the number of voters in the two booths is 823 and 996, he said.

The BJP named Ashis Ghosh as its candidate for the bypoll while the ruling TMC nominated Alifa Ahmed, the daughter of Nasiruddin Ahmed whose death necessitated the by-election.

The Congress fielded Kabil Uddin Shaikh as its candidate and the CPI(M)-led Left Front has extended support to him.

The result will be declared on June 23.