ECI suspends two OCs in Murshidabad

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday suspended two officers-in-charge (OCs) in Murshidabad after they failed to perform the duties they were assigned.

The ECI has written to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state asking to suspend OCs of Saktipur and Beldanga after they “failed in containing and preventing repeated communal violence in areas under their jurisdiction.” The letter also said that during suspension, OCs of Saktipur and Beldanga shall be attached to police headquarters. The ECI has also directed that chargesheet shall be issued to the suspended

officers by the competent authority forthwith.

The ECI on Monday ordered the removal of DIG of Murshidabad in Bengal following violence, and for the officer’s “lack of supervision” to immediately prevent more incidents, sources said.

Two violent incidents were reported there in which weapons and explosives were used. The ECI on Tuesday appointed Syed Waquar Raza as DIG Murshidabad Range.

The poll panel chose Raza from those three names sent by the state. Earlier this month, the poll panel had removed IPS officer Saumya Roy, who was acting as the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of South West (Behala) division of Kolkata Police to a non-election-related post.