ECI summons Bengal Chief Secy to Delhi to explain ‘non-removal’ of ‘tainted’ officers

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has summoned Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant to appear in Delhi by Wednesday evening to explain why poll officials accused of allegedly preparing fake voter lists have not been removed and why FIRs had not been filed against them, despite the ECI’s directives.

According to Nabanna sources, Pant will go to Delhi on Wednesday morning to appear before the poll body.

On Monday, Pant wrote a letter to the ECI stating that the services of Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) Sudipta Das of 26 Moyna Assembly Constituency (AC) of East Midnapore and Surojit Halder, data entry operator of 137 Baruipur Purba AC have been withdrawn from electoral revision and election-related duties. “Further action taken report will be submitted post completion of enquiry,” he wrote.

The letter mentioned that an internal enquiry has been initiated against these four state government officials accused of adding names of fictitious voters in the electoral roll and compromising data security.

The Chief Secretary’s letter further stated that initiating proceedings before a detailed enquiry against these officers who have consistently demonstrated sincerity and competence may be a disproportionately harsh measure. “Such an action could have a demoralising impact not only on the individuals concerned but also on the broader team of officers engaged in electoral responsibilities and other administrative functions,” the communique stated.

The ECI had set an August 11, 3 pm deadline for the suspension of four officials—Debottam Dutta Choudhury (ERO, 137-Baruipur Purba AC), Tathagata Mondal (AERO, 137-Baruipur Purba AC), Biplab Sarkar (ERO, 206-Moyna AC) and Das—and for FIRs to be filed against them and Halder.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had publicly declared that the suspension orders will not be executed and reiterated that she would “protect the employees of the state government at any cost”.

“We will not suspend them; We will protect you. I will continue to be your ‘pehredar’ (guard),” Banerjee said at a public meeting in Jhargram last week, while tearing into the poll panel and accusing it of functioning like “bonded labourers” of the BJP.

The August 5, ECI directive followed an inquiry into the alleged fraudulent registration of 127 voters using forged documents in Baruipur East and Moyna Assembly constituencies, involving two West Bengal Civil Service officers, two AEROs and a data entry operator.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul said: “The Chief Secretary has talked about forming an internal enquiry committee, which is a complete eye wash. We demand exemplary punishment to these officials as well as the Chief Secretary from the ECI.”