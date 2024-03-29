ECI seizes over Rs 136 crore in past 12 days

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India’s (ECI) special emphasis to curb the menace of money power is yielding dividends with the seizure figures in Bengal already crossing Rs 136.44 crore in the past 12 days since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the Parliamentary elections coming into effect.



The highest seizure in Bengal has been in the freebies/ other items category where items worth over Rs 58.39 crore have been seized. Recently, readymade garments worth over Rs 1.55 crore were intercepted in North 24-Parganas by the state department of Commercial Tax as the consignments were not supported by proper documents.

There was a complete mismatch with respect to description, quantity and price of the items. Penalties to the tune of over Rs 17.73 lakh have been realised and the vehicle that was intercepted was released.

Other seizures by enforcement agencies include liquor worth Rs 32.23 crore, precious metals worth Rs 22.63 crore, drugs/ narcotics of Rs 15.54 crore and cash of Rs 7.65 crore.

For the first time, the ECI has engaged the financial Central agency, Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate illegal financial transactions and locate expenditure-sensitive constituencies.

The Election Commission of India has created a portal with 20 enforcement agencies that includes both Central and state for a coordinated approach rather than working in silos for mapping of expenditure sensitive constituencies.