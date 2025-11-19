ECI seeks tight vigil in border district

Kolkata: Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti has instructed Murshidabad district election officials to ensure the preparation of an error-free voter list and emphasised the need for strong vigilance, given that a large part of the district shares a border with Bangladesh.

Bharti, who led an Election Commission of India (ECI) team, held review meetings in Nadia and Murshidabad on Wednesday to assess the progress of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in both districts.

Murshidabad District Election Officer Nitin Singhania informed the ECI team that distribution of nearly 100 per cent enumeration forms has been completed and the uploading process is underway in full swing. Meanwhile, the ECI has enabled an edit option in the Booth Level Officer (BLO) app, allowing BLOs to rectify mistakes during the uploading of enumeration forms. The move follows complaints to the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) from some BLOs alleging pressure from certain Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to upload incorrect information.

“In some cases, unwanted errors arise during data entry. All BLOs may not be equally accustomed to the online process. The inclusion of the ‘re-verify’ option in the BLO app has been a welcome step,” said Swapan Mondal of Vote Karmi Aikya Manch.