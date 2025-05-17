ECI scraps over 7K ‘fake voter cards’ in Bengal after TMC complaint

Kolkata: In response to serious concerns from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) regarding duplicate voter cards, the Election Commission of India (ECI), after a thorough examination, has annulled approximately 7,800 fraudulent voter cards in Bengal.

About 95 per cent of these cards were found to be identical to those of voters with different names from Haryana. Additionally, many fake voter cards from Bengal had the same numbers as the EPIC cards of voters in Gujarat and Assam.

A senior official of the CEO office stated that questions were raised with 2.5 lakh EPIC cards from the state. After a thorough examination, the commission ordered to verify 32,000 voter cards which remained suspicious. Out of this around 7,800 voter cards were found to be fake.

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee first raised concerns about “fake voters”.

The ECI has taken a significant step. Following TMC’s complaint, the ECI had decided to introduce a new feature in its software to help Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) identify if multiple names are registered under a single Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number. The ECI has also informed all Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of the states regarding this new measure.

The issue came to the forefront after the Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of registering fake voters in the voter lists with the help of the Election Commission.

She claimed that the BJP had used this strategy to win elections in Delhi and Maharashtra, manipulating the electoral rolls.