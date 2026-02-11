ECI revises Bengal SIR schedule; final date Feb 28

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has revised the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in West Bengal in compliance with directions issued by the Supreme Court.



The revised programme was communicated on Tuesday through a letter to the state’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), stating that the final electoral roll will be published on February 28.

According to the notification, the decision follows the Supreme Court’s order dated February 9, based on which fresh deadlines have been fixed for various stages of the ongoing SIR process.

As per the revised schedule, hearings related to notices must be completed by February 14. Verification of documents and disposal of cases will continue till February 21. Rationalisation of polling stations has to be completed by February 25, while checking of health parameters of the electoral roll must be finished by February 27. The final electoral roll will be published on February 28.

On Monday, the Supreme Court extended the timeline for the SIR process in West Bengal by seven days to allow additional scrutiny.

The apex court also clarified that the final decision in the matter would rest with the concerned Electoral Registration Officers (EROs). Following this directive, the Election Commission said publication of the final electoral roll within the earlier timeframe would not be feasible.

Earlier, state Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal had written to the Commission seeking an extension of the hearing period till February 14.

In its letter, the Commission directed that all concerned officials and departments be informed of the revised schedule and ensure its strict implementation. Sources in the poll body said the step was taken to ensure that the voter list revision process is completed strictly in accordance with court directions.

The revised guidelines were issued shortly after the state CEO returned from a meeting at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi. The election schedule is expected to be announced in early March.

Meanwhile, the state government, warning against distortion over the list of Group B officials submitted to the ECI, in a statement, stated: “It has been brought to the notice of State Govt that some interested quarters are intentionally distorting the contents of the database of names of Group B officials submitted to the ECI, in pursuance of the observation made by Hon’ble Supreme Court dated 09.02.26.”

The statement further stated: “The Government of West Bengal clarifies that the list of Group ‘B’ employees submitted to ECI is strictly in accordance with the existing pay-level criteria as notified by the Finance Department, Government of West Bengal, vide Memorandum No. 2160-F(J)WB dated 06.10.2020. As per the said memorandum, classification of State Government employees into Group ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’ and ‘D’ has been clearly defined in accordance with existing rules. The preparation and submission of the list of Group ‘B’ employees has been carried out scrupulously following these notified norms, without any deviation.”

Alerting over fabrication, it said: “In this context, the statements recently made in the media by certain sections alleging irregularities or manipulation are completely fabricated and baseless.”