ECI responsible for BLO death, says TMC; submits memorandum to CEO

Kolkata: Intensifying its attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI), Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday accused the poll panel of a lack of preparedness, gross mismanagement and endangering the lives of people only by a hasty and coercive Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

The ruling party also held ECI responsible for the death of a BLO who allegedly died by suicide in Nadia’s Krishnanagar.

TMC alleged that the ECI was attempting to complete a job of years in just two months to please a particular political party. A four-member delegation submitted a memorandum to the CEO alleging that the ECI was putting the lives of people in jeopardy.

Party leader Chandrima Bhattacharya, a member of the delegation, said they have communicated that there is no proper preparation for SIR.

The BJP-controlled ECI is rushing SIR only to satisfy their masters in Delhi, without care for safety, legality or the lives of ordinary citizens. From Notebandi to Votebandi – this BJP regime has pushed the country towards One Nation, One Exclusion, alleged Trinamool.

“If preparations are not done properly then there is no meaning of implementing the procedures. The BLOs have not been properly trained. There are several errors on the website. The time limit given is also very short,” she said.

The TMC team also called on CEO Manoj Agarwal in this connection and claimed that at least 34 people had already died by suicide in the state due to SIR.

“At least 34 people have died by suicide so far because of the negligence of the ECI. The poll panel has to take the entire responsibility,” state minister Aroop Biswas told reporters outside the CEO’s office on Saturday. Biswas also accused the ECI of acting at the behest of a specific political party.

“Work that takes two years is being forced upon officials in just two months.

About 150-200 names are being deliberately struck off the rolls at every booth. ECI’s website is full of errors. Because of these lapses and immense pressure, the people are losing their lives,” Biswas stated.

“Wrong photos are being deliberately uploaded in EPIC documents. BLOs are working without proper training and adequate infrastructure,” Bhattacharya said. TMC’s memorandum also reiterated that ECI must take responsibility for the deaths. A senior official at the chief electoral officer’s (CEO) office said that the Nadia district magistrate, who is also the district electoral officer, has been told to submit a report on the BLO’s death.