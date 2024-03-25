ECI requisitions add’l 27 companies of Central Forces for Bengal

Kolkata: To maintain law and order and provide level playing field to all political parties in the state, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has requisitioned an additional 27 companies of Central Forces which are expected to arrive in the first week of April.



“The additional forces will supplement the existing 150 companies of Central Forces already deployed in the state since the beginning of March,” an ECI official said. Cooch Behar, one of the three Parliamentary constituencies that will go to poll on April 19, witnessed scuffle between supporters of Union Minister of State Nisith Pramanik and North Bengal Development minister Udayan Guha barely four days back that had resulted in three injuries.

ECI sources said, among the 27 companies of Central Forces coming at the beginning of April, there will be 15 companies of CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force), five companies of BSF (Border Security Force) and seven companies of CISF (Central Industrial Security Force). The Commission has requested the government to make quick decisions regarding deployment of these 27 companies of Central Forces.

In a letter to the state government, the commission said: “The state government is requested to work out the detailed deployment plan, in consultation with the respective CAPFs and Chief Force coordinator. The movement and deployment of CAPFS shall be coordinated by CRPF.”

Making it clear that B K Sharma, IG, CRPF WB “State Force Coordinator” for deployment of forces during GPE-2024 in Bengal, the commission asked the state government to make necessary transportation, logistics, accommodation, and other arrangements required in connection with the CAPF deployment within the state as per the requirement of the force. Total of 150 companies of Centttral Forces that are already deployed in Bengal in two phases are executing route marches for confidence building among the voters.

The Commission has already sanctioned 920 companies of Central Forces in Bengal – the highest allocation among all states in the country, even more than Jammu and Kashmir where 635 companies of Central Forces were sanctioned. Central Forces have also been sanctioned for Chhattisgarh (360 companies), Bihar (295), Uttar Pradesh (252), Punjab (252), Jharkhand (250), Gujarat (200), Rajasthan (200), Maharashtra (150), and Madhya Pradesh (113). Additionally, violence-affected Manipur will see the deployment of 200 companies.