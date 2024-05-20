ECI removes SP West Midnapore

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday directed the Bengal Chief Secretary for immediate removal of Superintendent of Police (SP), West Midnapore Dhritiman Sarkar to a non-election-related post.



The poll watchdog has sought names of three eligible officers from the state Chief Secretary for replacing Sarkar, an IPS officer of 2014 batch, latest by 11 am on Tuesday. The Commission appointed IPS officer Aashish Maurya as SP Purulia and Azharuddin Khan as SDPO Contai. Among the three names, the Commission will appoint one to take charge of West Midnapore. The transfer order of Sarkar follows the Sunday order for removal of Avijit Banerjee, SP Purulia, Dibakar Das SDPO, Contai in East Midnapore, Gopal Pathak, officer in-charge (OC) of Bhupatinagar Police Station in East Midnapore and Raju Kundu OC of Patashpur Police Station of East Midnapore.

West Midnapore, Purulia and East Midnapore are among the districts that go to polls on May 25 when eight Parliamentary constituencies are going for polls.