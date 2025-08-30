ECI refused to reveal ‘approval process’ behind SIR: Trinamool

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday slammed the Election Commission of India (ECI) for not disclosing information in connection with the queries posed before it under RTI Act.

Trinamool Congress on social media claimed that the ECI refused to disclose a copy of the orders/guidelines from Bihar’s 2003 roll revision. The ruling party in Bengal also said that the ECI also refused to answer how the decision to undertake a nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was processed and approved by the ECI. Trinamool Congress once again asked as to why so much secrecy has been maintained by the ECI if SIR was truly undertaken in the interest of free and fair elections. It also stated that the ECI refused to disclose the so-called “independent appraisal” cited in its affidavit as the basis of SIR.

Taking to X, Trinamool Congress said: “No Data Available” in its response to an RTI inquiry, @ECISVEEP refused to disclose: How the decision to undertake a nationwide Special Intensive Revision was processed and approved by ECI; The so-called ‘independent appraisal’ cited in its affidavit as the basis for SIR; A copy of the orders/guidelines from Bihar’s 2003 roll revision.” It further wrote: “If SIR was truly undertaken in the interest of free and fair elections, and not to deliberately disenfranchise voters and tilt the scales in BJP’s favour, why this secrecy? Why is the ECI deliberately withholding and obfuscating crucial information?”

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of using the SIR of electoral rolls to “select voters” instead of letting people elect governments, and warned that any attempt to delete legitimate voters will be met with protests in the national capital.

He also alleged that the saffron party was trying to “snatch away the voting rights of Bengalis” ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, but asserted that the state’s people would give a “befitting reply”.