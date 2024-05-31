ECI prohibits govt-aided school teachers as counting agents

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has informed state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Aariz Aftab that teachers from government-aided or sponsored schools cannot be appointed as counting agents for any candidate.



This rule also applies to individuals receiving any honorarium from the government or those working part-time in state-aided institutions.

Six phases of elections have already been held and the last (7th) phase of polls is scheduled on Saturday (June 1) in nine Parliamentary Constituencies in Bengal — Kolkata South, Kolkata North, Dum Dum, Jadavpur, Diamond Harbour, Basirhat, Barasat, Mathurapur and Jaynagar. The counting is scheduled for

June 4. As per the rules of the Commission, no state government employees can be deputed as counting agents. However, in earlier elections there were allegations of engaging teachers in such duties. The poll watchdog this time has clarified well in advance to ensure that teachers of the government-aided or sponsored school are not appointed as counting agents for any candidate.

As per rules, during the counting of elections under the supervision and directions of returning officers, the counting is held in the presence of the candidates. But as counting is held at different venues a candidate can’t remain present at all venues.

Against this backdrop, the candidate deputes one counting agent on his or her behalf for overseeing the counting process on behalf of the concerned candidate. If any government employee is involved in the counting process, questions of bias may crop up, hence the EC does not allow any such agent during the counting of votes.