ECI presses Bengal Chief Secy for action against 4 poll officials, data entry operator by Aug 20-21

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI), in its meeting with Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant on Wednesday, pressed him to act in line with its directions against four poll officials and a data entry operator accused of preparing fake voter lists.

However, sources said Pant conveyed that the state would not directly intervene in the matter, adding that a final decision would be taken only after discussions and careful consideration.

According to sources, the ECI proposed that the five be suspended by August 20–21, after which the state could conduct a detailed investigation and reinstate them if found innocent.

However, it was learnt that Pant objected, noting that the accused officials belong to different departments and that it would be unfair to take unilateral action without informing the respective departments.

Pant further clarified that his role was limited to acting as an administrative messenger between the Bengal government and the ECI, it was learnt.

The Chief Secretary appeared before the ECI in Delhi after being summoned to explain why officials accused of preparing fake voter lists had not been removed, and FIRs had not been filed against them despite the poll body’s orders.

On Monday, Pant wrote to the ECI stating that the services of Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) Sudipta Das of 26 Moyna Assembly Constituency (AC), of East Midnapore and Surojit Halder, data entry operator of 137 Baruipur Purba AC, have been withdrawn from electoral revision and election-related duties.

“Further action taken report will be submitted post completion of the enquiry,” he had written.

The letter also mentioned that an internal enquiry has been initiated against these four state government officials, accused of adding names of fictitious voters to the electoral roll and compromising data security.

The Chief Secretary’s letter added that initiating proceedings against officers who have consistently shown sincerity and competence, before completing a detailed enquiry, could be a disproportionately harsh step.

“Such an action could have a demoralising impact not only on the individuals concerned but also on the broader team of officers engaged in electoral responsibilities and other administrative functions,” the communique stated.

The ECI had set an August 11, 3 pm deadline for the suspension of four officials—Debottam Dutta Choudhury (ERO, 137-Baruipur Purba AC), Tathagata Mondal (AERO, 137-Baruipur Purba AC), Biplab Sarkar (ERO, 206-Moyna AC), and Das—and for FIRs to be filed against them and Halder.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had publicly declared that the suspension orders would not be executed and reiterated that she would “protect the employees of the state government at any cost”.

The August 5 ECI directive followed an enquiry into the alleged fraudulent registration of 127 voters using forged documents in Baruipur Purba and Moyna Assembly constituencies, involving two Bengal Civil Service officers, two AEROs and a data entry operator.