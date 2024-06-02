ECI orders repoll in two polling booths

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday issued directions to state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Aariz Aftab for repoll in two polling stations under Barasat Parliamentary constituency (PC) in North 24-Parganas and Mathurapur PC in South 24-Parganas on Monday, June 3.

Polling in both these constituencies along with seven others was held on Saturday during the last phase of elections. As per the poll watchdog’s order, the polling stations where repoll would be held are Kadambagachi Saradar Pada F P School (room number 2) that falls under Deganga Assembly constituency (AC) under Barasat PC and at Aaddir Mahal Srichaitanya Bidyapith F P School under Kakdwip AC in Mathurapur PC.

The Commission had received reports from the concerned RO (Returning Officer)/DEO (District Election Officer) / observers regarding irregularities during the conduct of the poll process on Saturday.

The Commission also scanned the webcasting footage of the two booths under question and after taking all material circumstances into account, it issued necessary directions for repoll declaring the voting held in these two polling stations to be null

and void.