ECI moves Inspector-in-Charge of Berhampore Police Station

Kolkata: Days ahead of the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls scheduled to be held on May 13, the Election Commission of India (ECI), on Thursday, removed the Inspector-in-Charge (IC) of Berhampore Police Station (PS).



Berhampore in Murshidabad is one of the eight Parliamentary constituencies in Bengal that are going for polls during the fourth phase on May 13. Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Burdwan East, Burdwan-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur and Birbhum are also going for elections on the same day.

Sounak Tarafder, Inspector of Police in Bengal Special Task Force, has been given charge of IC Berhampore. According to Commission sources, Berhampore Congress candidate Adhir Chowdhury had lodged a complaint with the poll panel against incumbent Uday Shankar Ghosh alleging partisan attitude. The Commission after examining the complaint directed the transfer of Ghosh to a non-election-related post. The Commission has further directed the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to depute a substitute IC at Berhampore Police Station at the earliest, following proper procedure. The CEO’s office has been lauded by ECI for conducting peaceful elections in the first three phases.

Two constituencies namely Murshidabad and Jangipur that went for polls on Tuesday had witnessed sporadic violence in the last elections but this time there was hardly any untoward incident reported.

Three days ahead of the May 7 (third phase) elections, the poll panel had removed the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ranitala Police Station Rabindranath Biswas in Murshidabad to a non-election-related post and appointed Khurshid Alam in his place.