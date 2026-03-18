ECI moves 19 IPS officers

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday posted 19 IPS officers, including 12 Superintendents of Police (SP), one Deputy Commissioner (DC), four Commissioners of Police (CP), and two Additional Director General (ADG) ranked officers, removing the officers currently posted in those places.



On Tuesday, ECI issued two posting orders of IPS officers with an instruction to the newly appointed ones to join their place of posting by 11 am on March 18 (Wednesday). As per the direction of the ECI, Rajesh Kumar Singh, an IPS from the 1997 batch, has been posted as the ADG of South Bengal Region, removing Rajeev Mishra, while K Jayaraman, another IPS from the same batch, has been posted as the ADG of North Bengal Region.

The commission has also posted Pranav Kumar as the CP in the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate, removing Sunil Kumar Choudhary, while Akhilesh Kumar Chaturvedi has been posted as the CP, Howrah, removing Akash Magharia.

These apart, the commission removed Praveen Kumar Tripathi, who was serving as the CP Barrackpore and posted Amir Kumar Singh there. Koteswar Rao, who was serving as the CP, Chandannagar, has also been removed, and Sunil Kumar Yadav has been posted there by the ECI.

The ECI has also ordered the removal of DC, Central, Kolkata, Indira Mukherjee and posted the DC, Traffic Kolkata, Yeilwad Shrikant Jagannathrao there.

Apart from this, the commission has posted Ishani Paul as the SP of Diamond Harbour Police District, removing Bishop Sarkar, while Pushpa has been posted as the SP of Barasat Police District, removing Priyabrata Roy.

The Commission also removed the SP of Paschim Medinipur, Palash Chandra Dhali and posted Papiya Sultana, an IPS, there.

These apart, the ECI has also removed the SPs of Cooch Behar, Birbhum, Islampur, Hooghly Rural, Murshidabad, Bashirhat, Malda and Purba Medinipur districts as well.