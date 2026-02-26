ECI ‘manipulation & fraud’ puts 80L Bengal voters at risk of deletion: TMC

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of undermining India’s electoral process to benefit the BJP, claiming that 80 lakh voters in Bengal are at risk of being struck off the rolls.



TMC MP Saket Gokhale alleged the Election Commission used unverified AI software during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), creating spelling mismatches flagged as “logical discrepancies” and affecting 1.67 crore voters.

The Trinamool Congress MP has argued that a revision process that ordinarily takes eight months was compressed into three, calling it a “deliberate and dangerous acceleration” ahead of elections.