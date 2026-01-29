ECI lists 25 Bengal officers as Central observers

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has released a list of 15 IAS and 10 IPS officers from West Bengal who are to be deployed as central observers in poll-bound states and Union Territories, including West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The name of Jagadish Prasad Meena, the present Home Secretary of West Bengal, figures in the list. However, it has not been specified whether Meena will be appointed as a Central observer in West Bengal or in any other state.

The other IAS officers named are Asvini Kumar Yadav, PB Salim, Avanindra Singh, Saumitra Mohan, Smaraki Mahapatra, Archana, Sanjay Bansal, P Mohangandhi, Shubhanjan Das, P. Ulaganathan, Saurav Pahari, Rachna Bhagat, Ritendra Narayan Basu Roy Chowdhury and Rajanvir Singh Kapur.

The IPS officers listed are Bharat Lal Meena, Rajesh Kumar Yadav, Praveen Kumar Tripathi, Rishikesh Meena, Sabyasachi Raman Mishra, Sunil Kumar Choudhury, Sukesh Kumar Jain, Anoop Jaiswal and Sudheer Kumar Neelakantam. According to Commission sources, the apex poll body had, on more than one occasion, sought a list of officers from the state government for appointment as central observers. However, after receiving no response from the state administration, the ECI proceeded to prepare and publish the list on its own.

The Commission has also announced the dates and timings for briefing the selected officers. The briefing for IPS officers has been scheduled for February 5 from 9 am onwards, while the IAS officers will be briefed on February 6 from 9 am onwards.

The Election Commission has made it clear that it will not tolerate any unauthorised absence from the briefing sessions, warning that disciplinary action is likely to be initiated against defaulting officers. According to Nabanna sources, the state administration is expected to write back to the apex poll body on the issue. Mpost