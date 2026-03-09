ECI issues strict warnings over ‘election lapses’

Kolkata: The full bench of the Election Commission of India, led by Gyanesh Kumar, expressed strong dissatisfaction with the functioning of the state police and some Central agencies, reprimanding them over alleged lapses in election-related monitoring.



The full bench, which arrived in Kolkata on Sunday evening, held a series of meetings on Monday to review poll preparedness, first with eight political parties and then with district electoral officers, senior state police officials, and central enforcement agencies.

Sources said Gyanesh Kumar questioned the role of the RBI, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the Income Tax Department (I-T) during the meeting. The Commission had expected these agencies to play a more proactive role in preventing illegal financial transactions and the misuse of technology ahead of the elections.

When an RBI official reportedly said that their capacity and manpower were limited, Kumar rejected the explanation and asked the official not to offer excuses.

Kumar further issued a clear warning to the state Excise Department, directing it to ensure that liquor production does not increase beyond normal levels during the election period. Officials were asked to maintain strict vigilance in border districts and curb the production and sale of country liquor.

Sources said the Commission warned officials that every action leaves a “digital footprint,” and any negligence would invite strict consequences. District magistrates, police commissioners, and other officers were told that lapses would not be overlooked.

West Bengal Director General (Law and Order) Vineet Goyal was reportedly reprimanded. The Commission also questioned why a Narcotics Advisory Committee had not yet been set up in Bengal, while other states have such committees. When Goyal tried to explain, he was told to take his seat, with the CEC stating it already had all relevant information.

Officials from around 24 state and central agencies attended the meeting. The Commission warned that assuming its monitoring would last only a month and a half during the election period would be a serious mistake. An official said the CEC made it clear that proven deliberate irregularities or negligence would result in strict action.

A source said the CEC emphasised in the meeting with police and central agencies that by Monday night, all illegal weapons, bombs, cash, and liquor must be confiscated. Nothing should be left unaddressed for the following day.