ECI issued poll instructions via WhatsApp, says Abhishek; warns of legal action

Kolkata: Levelling fresh allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI), Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that official directions concerning electoral procedures were being circulated via WhatsApp rather than through formal communication channels, raising questions about whether the poll body was disregarding the Supreme Court’s emphasis on transparency in the process.



Banerjee, in a post on X, shared screenshots of alleged WhatsApp messages showing the ECI issuing instructions to micro-observers, and stated: “Is the @ECISVEEP of the view that directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court can be openly FLOUTED? The highest Court of the land has repeatedly emphasised transparency, due process, and adherence to official channels of communication. Yet we are witnessing instructions being circulated over WhatsApp rather than through formal, traceable, and accountable mechanisms.”

He alleged: “Even more disturbing are credible reports of Special Roll Observer, C. Murugan, issuing instructions regarding the acceptability of birth certificates directly to Micro Observers in a WhatsApp group, to inflate deletion numbers.”

“Need I remind the ECI of the Supreme Court’s categorical directive that the role of micro-observers must remain strictly assistive? Why, then, is statutory procedure being bypassed, and under whose instructions?” he asked.

He also raised concerns about login credentials linked to roll observers, alleging that accounts assigned district-wise were being accessed from a central location in Kolkata. “Login Data is being misused to generate queries and specifically target a certain community at the direction of ECI’s political masters in Delhi. Should this matter be independently examined, it will be established that the tower location and IP address of the login device differ from the actual location of the concerned roll observer,” Banerjee pointed out.

“The Election Commission derives its legitimacy from public trust, not political patronage. We shall pursue this matter before the highest court of law,” he stated, adding that strict legal action would be taken against those found involved if the allegations are proven. Meanwhile, ECI sources said that no fresh instructions were issued through WhatsApp. Only some clarifications of the earlier order were communicated.