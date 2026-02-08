ECI ‘inflicting ‘economic harm’ on Bengal: TMC

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) accused the BJP and the Election Commission of India (ECI) of inflicting “direct economic harm” on the people of West Bengal through the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, citing an independent study that estimates losses of nearly Rs 2,000 crore to voters across the state.

In a post on social media, the TMC said the BJP’s “assault on Bengal has escalated from denying rightful dues to inflicting direct economic harm”, alleging that after blocking Central funds, the Election Commission is now forcing “legitimate citizens to travel long distances under the

pretext of SIR hearings”, leading to loss of workdays and financial distress due to travel and related expenses. Calling the exercise a “targeted, anti-Bengal design”, the party said it must be resisted.

The sharp reaction follows findings highlighted in a recent study by the Calcutta-based Sabar Institute, which assessed the economic impact of the SIR process currently underway in Bengal. According to the study, nearly 1.5 crore voters were issued notices to attend verification hearings. Factoring in lost wages and minimum out-of-pocket expenses, the researchers estimated a cumulative loss of around Rs 1,983 crore.

The calculation assumes that each voter attending a hearing was accompanied by one working family member, resulting in the loss of two person-days of income per case. It also factors in a conservative minimum expense of Rs 100 per person towards travel, food and documentation. The TMC, quoting the study, claimed that the actual financial impact is “undoubtedly far higher”. The report also pointed to broader administrative disruption caused by the exercise, with a large number of government employees, including teachers, deployed for SIR duties, affecting routine public

services and school functioning in several areas.