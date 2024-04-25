‘ECI holding 7-phase polls to satisfy BJP’

Kolkata: Addressing election rallies in East Burdwan’s Ausgram and Galsi, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday again questioned the rationale behind conducting the Lok Sabha polls in seven phases amidst the intense heat wave sweeping across the country.



She also criticised Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for asserting that nobody in the world can stop the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Slamming Singh over his CAA remark, Banerjee stated that the Defence minister now appeared reliant on PM Narendra Modi’s favour. “You are surviving at the mercy of Modi. You are saluting Modi daily to save your chair. You or Nitin Gadkari could have been the PM today. There would have been no problem... at least there would have been a gentleman in the chair who knows minimum courtesy,” she said.

“With due respect to you, I am telling you that we (TMC) will resist the implementation of CAA, NRC and the UCC. We will see how powerful you are,” she added. Singh while addressing an election rally in Murshidabad on Sunday had said no power in the world would be able to stop the implementation of the CAA. Banerjee also accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of scheduling the polls to “satisfy the BJP”.

“Earlier, the poll process used to be over by May 2 or 3, but this year they have stretched it for three months, amid severe weather conditions. The ECI has planned the polls for three months to satisfy the BJP,” Banerjee said addressing an election rally for TMC’s Bolpur candidate Asit Mal.

She also said her motto was “to defeat the BJP” in the Lok Sabha polls. Banerjee urged people not to waste water as several areas in the state are experiencing a water crisis.

Slamming those who criticize her use of helicopters during the election, Banerjee said: “You don’t know what risks I take when I travel in a helicopter. It’s a heat chamber. There is no air-conditioning system. It feels like 50 degrees Celsius as I travel in a helicopter. Those who talk about this must take a helicopter ride amidst heat waves. She also praised jailed heavyweight party leader Anubrata Mondal, who is presently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

“Anubrata is a kind-hearted person. He is very down to earth. I don’t know the details of the case but he was loved by the people. He never returned anyone empty-handed if they sought his help. He knew the district (Birbhum) like the back of his hand. I have noticed in administrative review meetings how he used to work. In every election, he was kept under house arrest and was not allowed to move out. Raids are being carried out in the residences of our leaders.

They are threatening them to either vote for the BJP or face the ED,” said Banerjee.