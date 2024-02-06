ECI full bench to visit state

Kolkata: The full bench of the Election Commission of India is expected to come to Bengal in the first week of March.



The full bench is likely to reach the state on March 1 and in the evening will hold a meeting with senior officials of the state CEO (Chief Electoral Officer) office.

On March 2, the bench will be holding meetings with the recognised political parties and listen to their suggestions and grievances. Later in the day meeting will be conducted with the District Magistrates and police superintendents.

The next day on March 3, the bench will hold meetings with concerned departments of the state government about the facilities to be made available for the elections. This will be followed with a meeting with the top brass of the state administration like the Chief Secretary and Home Secretary as well as the Director General of Police and ADG (Law and Order). After all interactions, the team will hold a press conference before leaving for Delhi. According to sources, the dates are likely to be announced by the second week of March.