ECI flags ‘grave lapse’, seeks suspension of Basirhat-II BDO

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (EC) has directed the West Bengal’s Chief Secretary to suspend Sumitra Pratim Pradhan, Block Development Officer (BDO) of Basirhat-II in North 24 Parganas, who was acting as Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO), and initiate disciplinary proceedings against him.



In a letter to the Chief Secretary, the poll body flagged “serious lapses” and irregularities in the hearing process at Basirhat-II. Pradhan allegedly deployed 11 officials as “additional AEROs” to conduct hearings, an act the Commission said was not permitted under law. The ECI described the action as a “grave lapse” amounting to “serious misconduct and violation of statutory provisions”.

The Chief Secretary has been asked to inform the Commission of the action taken within 48 hours of receipt of the letter. The ECI also instructed that Pradhan be placed under suspension with immediate effect and removed from all electoral roll revision-related work.

“Disciplinary proceedings against him be initiated forthwith and action taken in this regard shall be intimated to the Commission within 48 hours of receipt of this letter,” the ECI said. The Commission noted that the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, had forwarded a report dated January 23, 2026, following an inquiry into irregularities in the hearing process in 125-Basirhat Assembly Constituency.

Upon examination of the report, the ECI found that Pradhan, while himself serving as AERO, had deployed 11 officials as “additional AEROs” to conduct hearings by issuing suo motu orders.

The Commission said these officials were not notified as AEROs under Section 130 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, reiterating that the action constituted a serious breach of statutory provisions.