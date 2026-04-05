ECI clears 4,660 auxiliary booths, nod to relocate 321 to ease voting

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has approved the creation of 4,660 new auxiliary polling stations, while also clearing the relocation of 321 polling stations to improve voter convenience.



According to Commission sources, auxiliary polling stations will be set up alongside booths where the number of voters exceeds 1,200, in order to reduce crowding and ensure smoother voting operations. With this addition, the total number of polling stations across the 294 Assembly constituencies in West Bengal will increase from 80,681 to 85,379.

“We expect that this move will significantly reduce queues and make the polling process faster and more transparent on election day,” said a senior ECI official.

In Bengal, the election is scheduled to be held in two phases on April 23 and 29 .

Apart from adding new booths, the ECI has also decided to relocate 321 polling stations to different parts of the state. In many cases, the earlier locations were found to be inconvenient or lacked adequate infrastructure, prompting the Commission to approve their relocation.

The apex poll body, however, has laid down strict conditions for both the creation of auxiliary booths and the relocation of existing polling stations.

According to the Commission, all auxiliary polling stations must be established strictly in accordance with the ECI’s existing guidelines, with no deviation from the prescribed rules under any circumstances. In every case, where a polling station is shifted, it will be mandatory to inform each affected voter individually, so that no confusion arises on polling day. The responsibility of this communication will rest with the local administration.

The Commission has directed wide publicity regarding the setting up of auxiliary booths as well as the relocation of polling stations. Recognised political parties must also be informed in writing about these changes. In addition, officials at every administrative level have been asked to remain fully updated on the new arrangements.

The ECI has directed that all polling stations should be equipped with Assured Minimum Facilities (AMFs), including drinking water, shaded waiting areas, toilets, proper lighting, ramps for persons with disabilities, and clear signage. Voter assistance booths will also be established to help electors locate their polling stations and verify their details on the electoral rolls.

For the first time in Assembly polls, there should be arrangements for depositing mobile phone outside polling stations. There will be seating provisions, particularly for the aged electors, to enhance the overall voting experience.