ECI appoints Waquar Raza as DIG Murshidabad Range

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday appointed Syed Waquar Raza as DIG Murshidabad Range. Raza, an IPS officer of 2007 batch. He replaced Mukesh who was removed from the post on Monday.



The ECI had sought three names from the state Chief Secretary B P Gopalika as a replacement for Mukesh and accordingly the names were sent by Monday evening. The poll panel chose Raza from those three names.

Earlier this month, the poll panel had removed IPS officer Saumya Roy, who was acting as the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of South West (Behala) division of Kolkata Police to a non-election-related post.

Rahul De has replaced him as the DC South West (Behala) division Interestingly, Roy is the husband of Arundhati Moitra popularly known as Lovely Maitra, an elected Trinamool Congress MLA of Sonarpur Dakshin. The ECI soon after the announcement of Lok Sabha elections had removed Rajeev Kumar, Director General of Police (DGP), Bengal and appointed Sanjay Mukherjee in his place.