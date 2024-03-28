ECI appoints two special observers for polls in Bengal

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed two special observers for the Bengal elections.

Alok Sinha, a retired IPS officer of 1986 batch, has been appointed as special general observer while Anil Kumar Sharma, a retired IPS of 1984 batch will be the special police observer for Bengal. The two are expected to reach the state on April 1.

Meanwhile, filing of nominations for the first phase of elections in Bengal scheduled to take place on April 19 came to an end on Thursday. The highest number of nominations — 17 have come from Cooch Behar with 9 independent candidates filing their nominations.

Alipurduar has had 11 nominations while Jalpaiguri has had 13. Additional CEO (Chief Electoral Officer), Bengal, Arindam Niyogi said that nominations for the second phase of elections started on Thursday and will be accepted till April 4.

Darjeeling, Raiganj and Balurghat are the three Parliamentary constituencies that go for polls during the second phase on April 26. The total number of voters for Darjeeling, Raiganj and Balurghat are 1763443, 1789107 and 1560769 respectively. The total number of polling stations, including the auxiliary ones in the three districts are 1999, 1730 and 1569 respectively.