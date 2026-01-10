EC warns Bengal micro observers over lapses; threatens disciplinary action

KOLKATA: The Election Commission has expressed dissatisfaction over the discharge of duties by Micro Observers engaged in West Bengal and warned of disciplinary action in cases of dereliction. During recent visits by Election Commission of India teams to hearing venues across the state, it was found that several Micro Observers were not performing their duties properly, including failure to verify the signatures of electors attending the hearings. “Micro Observers should take their assigned work very seriously, and in case of dereliction of duties, disciplinary proceedings will follow. This directive is issued as per approval of the competent authority,” said a message issued by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Bengal, on Saturday.

The CEO’s office reiterated that Micro Observers must carefully check entries in digitised enumeration forms prepared by Booth Level Officers, compare electoral rolls with birth and death registers, and verify documents submitted by electors who have been issued notices. They have also been instructed to verify documents related to claims and objections, ensure group photographs of the elector, ERO/AERO and Micro Observer are taken with faces clearly visible during hearings and uploaded jointly after obtaining signatures and thumb impressions. In addition, they must check deviations or discrepancies in electoral roll preparation and assist Electoral Roll Observers and Special Electoral Roll Observers in statistical analysis, submitting their findings to the CEO and concerned observers.