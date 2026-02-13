EC to virtually review Bengal’s poll preparedness

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will hold a video conference on Friday with West Bengal’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and senior district administration officials, including district electoral officers, to review the state’s preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections.



Police commissioners, district superintendents of police and central observers will also attend the meeting.

The apex poll body will conduct a detailed review of overall election preparedness, covering the ongoing voter list revision, administrative arrangements, law and order, and the role and readiness of officials associated with the election process.

The meeting comes a day before the conclusion of the hearing process in the state.

The Commission has already directed authorities to intensify preparations, with activity picking up on several critical fronts, including transfer and appointment of officials, training of micro-observers, identification of counting centres and publication of the final electoral rolls.

Sources in the CEO’s office said each district will be asked to submit a detailed status report on preparations. Officials believe the meeting could lead to the finalisation of measures aimed at ensuring free, fair and peaceful elections in the state.

According to sources, an ECI delegation is scheduled to visit West Bengal in early March, followed by a visit by the Commission’s full bench later in the month.

Sources added that the CEO office has informed the poll body that it is prepared to conduct the Assembly elections in a single phase.