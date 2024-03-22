EC to hold written test for state employees, teachers on poll duty in LS polls

Kolkata: The Election Commission (EC) for the first time this year will conduct a written test for state government employees and teachers deployed in Lok Sabha election duty after completion of their training to assess whether they have inculcated the voting lessons properly.



“We have already issued instructions to the District Electoral Officers (DEOs) in the state to conduct a written test for these voting personnel. If it is found that they have been inattentive and lackadaisical during the training session, they have to undergo the training again,” a senior official in the CEO (Chief Electoral Officer), Bengal office said. Over a lakh government officials and teachers are roped in by the poll panel for election duty and it will be no exception in this Parliamentary polls which will be held in seven phases in Bengal.There will be training in three phases for government officials engaged in poll duty and after this, the written examination will be conducted. The questions in the examination will be based on the training programme. If a voting personnel is found to have failed in the examination, he will be again provided training.

“We want the voting personnels to be very serious and well aware of their responsibilities for smooth conduct of the polls,” the official added.In a polling booth, there are at least four voting personnel that include one presiding officer and three polling officers. A Group D employee is usually the third polling officer. All these polling officials will join the training. The Commission is preparing the training schedule of these polling personnels based on the schedule of elections in the 42 Parliamentary constituencies.