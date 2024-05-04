EC to deploy over 400 companies in 3rd phase and about 596 in 4th

Kolkata: The Election Commission (EC) is all set to conduct phase III polls on May 7 amidst tight security when Malda South, Malda North, Murshidabad and Jangipur will go to polls.



Over 400 companies of Central Paramilitary Forces will be there on the day of phase III. EC is going to deploy 64 companies of Central Forces in the Jangipur Lok Sabha constituency while in Malda around 144 companies will be deployed. There will be around 144 companies of Central forces for Murshidabad Lok Sabha constituency while 143 companies. In the fourth phase of elections, around 596 companies of central forces will be deployed by the EC. In the fifth phase, the state may see a deployment of around 750 companies of central forces.

There will be additional deployment of forces for QRT and confidence-building exercise and on strong room duty.

The decision comes in the wake of violence during the panchayat polls of 2023 in Domkal and other parts of Murshidabad, prompting the EC to analyse sensitive booths to finalize force deployment. EC is concerned for the Murshidabad district as it had past instances of violence.

In Malda North, Khagen Murmu, a BJP leader is contesting the elections for his party. He is pitted against Prasun Banerjee from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Mostaque Alam from the Congress. Sreerupa Mitra Chowdhury is the BJP candidate in Malda South who is contesting against Shanawaz Ali Rehan of the TMC, while Isha Khan Choudhury represents Congress.

In Murshidabad seat, the contest is between CPI(M’s) Mohammed Salim, Trinamool’s Abu Taher Khan, and BJP’s Gouri Shankar Ghosh.

TMC’s Abu Taher Khan, the incumbent, aims for re-election. The Jangipur Lok Sabha seat has a significant legacy linked to the late President Pranab Mukherjee. Khallilur Rahman of TMC, the incumbent, faces competition from BJP’s Dhanahjay Ghosh and Congress’ Mortazza Hossain in a three-cornered fight.

The EC on Friday issued directives to remove two officers-in-charge — one from Anandapur police station under Kolkata police and another from Diamond Harbour Police Station in South 24-Parganas. The EC also said that the two officers cannot be deployed in election duties. The office of the state’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has to submit names of three possible officers to fill up the two posts which will be vacant.