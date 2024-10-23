EC to deploy 89 companies of Central Forces for bypolls

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to deploy 89 companies of Central Forces for the bypolls in six Assembly constituencies spanning five Bengal districts on November 13.



Poll panel sources said there will be 24 companies of the CRPF, 30 of the BSF, 12 of the CISF, 10 of the ITBP and 13 of the SSB.

The deployment will cover 1,583 polling stations in the six constituencies with an average of 5.6 personnel per booth. Additionally, five companies of the CRPF will be deployed to guard the strong rooms.

The Commission has plans to conduct route marches of the central forces much ahead of the elections for confidence-building measures.

The forces are expected to start coming to the state from October 25. Polling booths will be managed by the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPFs) while state police will handle external security.

A BJP delegation that met the state Chief Electoral Officer Aariz Aftab on Monday had demanded the suspension of the beneficiary verification process for the ‘Banglar Awaas Yojana,’ initiated by the state government, calling it a violation of the model code of conduct in the five districts.

The Commission has already informed the state CEO that the beneficiary verification process can continue in the other places barring the assembly constituencies bound for bypolls. “Further, it is clarified that house-to-house survey shall be deferred till completion of poll in the following MCC bound areas as specified:- Sitai, Madarihat, Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur and Taldangra,” ECI added in the letter. It further stated that the survey could resume only after the bye-elections in these constituencies are completed. Polls in six Assembly constituencies namely Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, Taldangra, Sitai (SC), and Madarihat will be held

on November 13.

The MCC, which is designed to ensure fair and free elections, has been in effect since October 15. It will remain active until the

results are declared.