EC tightens postal ballot rules with CCTV, CAPF, & observer oversight

Kolkata: The Election Commission has issued fresh guidelines to strengthen the postal ballot voting process, mandating CCTV surveillance, deployment of Central Armed Police Forces and stricter observer supervision at facilitation centres and postal voting centres, a senior official said on Wednesday.



In a communication to the chief electoral officers of all states and Union Territories, the poll body said the measures are aimed at ensuring “strict compliance” with rules governing voters on election duty and absentee voters in essential services.

Referring to Rule 18A of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, the commission reiterated that “voters on election duty shall receive, record, and return their postal ballot at the facilitation centre specified by the returning officer.”

It underlined that such voters “shall cast their votes at the facilitation centres (FCs) and not in any other manner,” adding that these centres are set up at training venues and returning officers’ offices to streamline the process.

The commission, in the communication dated April 6, directed that at least one Group ‘B’ level officer be deployed as a micro observer for each polling booth at FCs and PVCs. It also mandated that observers visit each centre “at least thrice during the day of voting.”

“The observer and micro observer shall ensure that the voting process is being done properly,” the letter said, adding that any deviation must be reported immediately.

Observers have also been tasked with ensuring compliance with recent directions on mobile phone deposition at voting centres. To tighten security, the commission has ordered the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), with the “minimum half section” stationed at the entrance of each centre.

“Strict access control shall be maintained, and only authorised persons shall be allowed to enter,” the guidelines said.

In a significant step, CCTV cameras will now be installed at each polling booth within FCs and PVCs to record the voting process without compromising ballot secrecy. The District Election Officer (DEO) has been asked to monitor the process through live feeds and “take necessary action if any deviation is observed,” while recordings must be preserved as per existing norms.

The commission further directed that at the end of each polling day, the general observer and returning officer must scrutinise documents and CCTV footage in line with earlier instructions.