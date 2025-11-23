EC tells DEOs to strictly monitor SIR work and meet deadline

Kolkata: The Election Commission has instructed district electoral officers (DEOs) to keep a close watch on all work related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and ensure the exercise is completed strictly within the stipulated deadline.

On Friday, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner (DEC) Gyanesh Bharti held a video conference with DEOs across the state, reviewing the progress of the ongoing SIR by assessing reports from the district level. According to sources, Bengal’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) cited work pressure among the BLOs (Booth level officers) during the meeting and asked for pushing the deadline, but the senior CEC refused. However, in response to server-related issues faced by the BLOs while uploading enumeration forms , the CEO will hold a meeting with all telecom service providers on Monday. The Bengal CEO acknowledged the work pressure on BLOs but said he was optimistic that the ongoing SIR exercise would be completed within the deadline set by the Election Commission.

He noted that if Bihar could adhere to SIR deadlines, Bengal should be able to do so as well.

He stated that while the average number of voters per booth in the state is 800, some booths have as many as 1,200 electors. “So, we have to manage the work and deploy manpower according to the ground situation,” he added. It is learnt that the Commission has provided a deadline of November 25 for the completion of the digitisation of enumeration forms. “No lackadaisical attitude in SIR work will be tolerated right from the BLO to the DEO level,” said a senior EC official. According to sources, Bharti has made it clear that BLOs should adhere to the poll panel’s guidelines during work, and any violation will be dealt with strongly. The CEC has expressed satisfaction with the work executed by the majority of BLOs. The DEOs have been instructed to see to it that BLOs discharge their duties as per the Commission’s guidelines.

Meanwhile, seven BLOs working under the Beliaghata Assembly Constituency in North Kolkata have replied to the show cause notice regarding the delay in SIR work. They have cited glitches and slowness in the BLO App for the delay. According to Commission sources, out of 7.64 crore enumeration forms distributed, 3.15 crore, which accounts for nearly 42 per cent, have been digitised in Bengal till 6 pm on Saturday.