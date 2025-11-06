EC team from Delhi on North Bengal visit

Alipurduar: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters’ list commenced across West Bengal on Tuesday, with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) visiting households to distribute forms. Meanwhile, a special team from the Election Commission of India arrived in North Bengal on Wednesday to review the progress of the exercise.

Led by Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, who oversees West Bengal, and State Chief Election commissioner Manoj Agarwal, the team landed at Bagdogra Airport in the evening and travelled to Alipurduar by road. According to Election department sources, the team will hold a review meeting with District Election Officers, EROs, and AEROs at 10 am on Thursday at the Dooars Kanya administrative building in Alipurduar. Afterwards, they will conduct field inspections before heading to Cooch Behar, where another meeting is scheduled at 2:30 pm at Utsav Auditorium. The team may also visit former enclave areas to assess the situation.

On Friday, the delegation will hold meetings at the Zilla Parishad Auditorium in Jalpaiguri, followed by field visits to flood-affected and border areas, before concluding their tour with a meeting in Siliguri later that day.