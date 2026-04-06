EC suspends Panihati sector officer for helping in BJP campaign

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India has taken strict action against a Panihati sector officer accused of being “pro-BJP” following allegations raised by the Trinamool Congress. Sector Officer Atanu Chakraborty has been suspended after a video surfaced allegedly showing him helping organise BJP campaign materials.

The poll body has also issued a show-cause notice to the officer, asking him to submit a written explanation within 24 hours on why disciplinary action should not be taken against him.

The controversy began after a video went viral on social media, showing several individuals inside a room sorting BJP campaign materials. Three people were seen sitting on the floor, tying party flags, with stacks of posters and leaflets placed in front of them. Among those present in the video was allegedly the Election Commission-appointed sector officer of Panihati. On Friday night, Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh shared the video on social media and raised questions over whether one of the individuals seen in the footage was indeed the sector officer. He claimed that a source had indicated this and demanded a thorough probe.

Soon after, the identity of the individual came to light. According to reports, the man seen in a black T-shirt in the video is Atanu Chakraborty, currently serving as the sector officer in Panihati.

He is a resident of Agarpara North Station Road and works as a primary school teacher in Barasat. The Trinamool Congress subsequently lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission and demanded strict action against the officer.