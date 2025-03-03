EC statement on duplicate EPIC numbers confirms voter list anomalies in Bengal: TMC

Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal said the Election Commission's statement that duplicate numbers do not necessarily imply fake voters backed its claims about the inclusion of non-resident voters in the state's electoral list to help a "particular party". Amid reports flagging the issuance of identical voter card numbers to electors in two different states, the EC in a statement on Sunday said while elector photo identity card (EPIC) numbers of some voters "may be identical", other details such as demographic information, assembly constituency and polling booth are different. "Irrespective of the EPIC number, any elector can cast a vote only at their designated polling station in their respective constituency in their state or Union territory where they are enrolled in the electoral rolls and nowhere else," the EC said.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh told reporters that the EC's statement "confirms our claims that there are names in the electoral list which had been included after conclusion of previous polls. This is aimed at helping BJP get more votes". "These names don't tally with the list of permanent residents of a constituency and are aimed at helping the ruling party at the Centre. Our supremo Mamata Banerjee had pointed out this anomaly days back," he added. He added that TMC leaders and members are already visiting their respective areas to scan and physically verify voter lists. "Despite all attempts, BJP will not succeed in making inroads in West Bengal. They will be rejected by people again," he claimed. BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said the TMC is "scared of losing power in the next assembly polls as it won't be able to manipulate the public mandate through terror, intimidation, and false voting". "To allay any apprehensions, the commission has decided to ensure allotment of unique EPIC numbers to registered electors. Any case of duplicate EPIC number will be rectified by allotting a unique EPIC number," the EC said.