EC show-causes Dilip Ghosh for ‘insulting’ remarks against Mamata

: Following Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) complaint against BJP leader Dilip Ghosh’s “insulting remarks” against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Election Commission (EC) has asked Ghosh to show cause within 48 hours.

According to the English translation of Ghosh’s remark, as provided by the EC in its notice, he had said: ‘When Didi goes to Goa, she becomes Goa’s daughter, in Tripura, she says I am Tripura’s daughter, decide who is your father, this is not right’.

“Parties and candidates shall refrain from criticism of all aspects of private life, not connected with the public activities of the leaders or workers of other parties. Criticism of other parties or their workers based on unverified allegations or distortion shall be avoided,” the Commission said. “Low-level personal attacks to insult the rivals shall not be made. The political parties and candidates to refrain from any deeds/action/utterances that may be construed as being repugnant to the honour and dignity of women,” it added.

A 10-member TMC delegation also visited the EC office (Kolkata) on Wednesday at 11 am to raise the issue. Party leader Shashi Panja told the media: “We have already submitted a complaint with the Election Commission on Tuesday. Our delegation met EC officials on Wednesday morning. We want strict action against him. In the evening, we learnt that the Commission has sent a show cause notice to Ghosh asking him to reply in 48 hours.”

The party complained to the EC that Ghosh’s “demeaning comments not only lack decorum but also exhibit a blatant disregard for the dignity of a prominent political figure. Such remarks not only attempt to undermine the stature of Mamata Banerjee but also directly attack her personal character and modesty, which amounts to blatant violation of the MCC”.

TMC requested the EC to issue directions in order to refrain Dilip Ghosh and other BJP members/candidates from making or spreading such “personal objectionable/disrespectful remarks” against Mamata Banerjee and any other members/candidates of the party. It had demanded immediate action against him for “blatant violation of the MCC” and making such distorted and disrespectful statements against the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Meanwhile, sources said that the BJP, on Wednesday, sent a show-cause notice to Dilip Ghosh for his remarks against Banerjee.

Ghosh is learnt to have issued an apology where he regretted his choice of words but alleged that even the TMC made derogatory remarks against state BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and his father Sisir Adhikari.