EC show-causes BJP’s Abhijit Ganguly for his ‘injudicious remarks’ against CM

Kolkata: Following the submission of a complaint by Trinamool Congress, the Election Commission (EC) on Friday issued a show-cause notice to BJP Lok Sabha candidate Abhijit Gangopadhyay for his “improper, injudicious and undignified” remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.



The election body is learnt to have sought a response from Gangopadhyay by 5 pm on May 20. The action comes in the wake of his speech where he allegedly insulted Banerjee.

The EC in its notice noted that Gangopadhyay’s comment has been found to be “improper, injudicious, beyond dignity in every sense of term, in bad taste” and prima facie violative of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and its advisory to political parties.

It has been highlighted that if the BJP candidate does not respond to the notice within the stipulated time, it will assume that he has nothing to say on the matter and will proceed to act against him for violating the MCC based on that assumption.

The complaint against Gangopadhyay was supported by a viral video clip from a public meeting held on May 15, 2024, in Haldia, where his contentious comments were recorded.

The voting in Tamluk is scheduled for May 25, during the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

According to the English translation of his remarks, as presented by TMC in its complaint, Gangopadhyay said: “Mamata Banerjee, how much are you being sold for? Your rate is 10 lakhs, why? Because you’re getting your makeup done by Keya Seth? Mamata Banerjee, is she even a woman? I keep wondering sometimes.”

TMC contested that the remarks are “a clear portrayal of his indecent behaviour and his misogynistic mindset”. The party also wrote: “It is unfortunate that Mr. Gangopadhyay having held a prominent position in the Judiciary, has chosen to attack the dignity of women, especially a woman holding a position of power with the sole intention to further his political propaganda and to stay relevant during the current period of Lok Sabha election, 2024”.

Trinamool told the EC that “such an attempt to defame the Hon’ble CM and to outrage her modesty through the said remark(s)/statement(s), is in complete contravention to the provisions of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 (“IPC”), including Sections 354, 503, 504, 506 and 509 of IPC and it also violates the MCC”.

It demanded that the EC should initiate criminal proceedings against Abhijit Gangopadhyay for contravening the provisions of the IPC. It also requested imposing a complete ban on, “Mr. Abhijit Gangopadhyay from holding and attending any public meetings, public rallies, public processions, road shows, interviews, public utterances in media”.