EC show-causes BJP candidate Hiranmoy for ‘provocative’ remarks against police

The Election Commission on Wednesday showcased Hiranmoy Chatterjee, the BJP nominee from Ghatal in West Midnapore, for an alleged ‘provocative statement’ against the police while seated in front of the BDO at the latter’s office.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Hiranmoy was heard saying that the people should guard their villages with brooms and sticks for the next two months and not allow the police administration to enter the village.

“Do not allow the entry for the next two months,” he was heard saying. Action will be taken after winning the votes, he allegedly said.

Hiranmoy alleged that the police were acting at the behest of Trinamool Congress and BDO and the SDOs too were instigating illegal activities.

Issuing show cause notice to the BJP leader, it is learnt that the District Election Officer (DEO) of West Midnapore has taken cognizance of the comment and has sought a reply from Hiranmoy in 24 hours.

The TMC district leadership has condemned the comments of the BJP candidate.

On March 24 too, Hiranmoy had made a similar statement of not allowing police to enter into the village by using brooms and sticks.