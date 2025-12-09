EC shelves plan for polling booths inside high-rise buildings

Kolkata: The Election Commission (EC) has shelved its plan to set up separate polling booths inside high-rise buildings in Kolkata and the adjoining districts.

The proposal had drawn strong objection from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner on November 24 opposing the move.

An EC official said reports were sought from the district electoral officers (DEOs) of North and South Kolkata and neighbouring districts, with Monday being the last date for submission. “We have received only two requisitions. So, as of now, any such booths within high-rises in Kolkata, South 24-Parganas and North 24-Parganas is not happening,” the official said.

A report will now be sent to the Election Commission of India, and after its approval the state CEO’s office will formally confirm that no such booths will be set up.

In her letter, Banerjee argued that polling stations are typically not set up in private buildings as they “compromise fairness, violate established norms, and create discriminatory distinctions between privileged residents and the general public, the haves and have-nots.” She also questioned whether the poll body was acting “under pressure from a political party to advance their partisan interests,” warning that the decision would undermine the fairness of the electoral process.

The proposal had emerged after many high-rise residents were found reluctant to step out to vote in previous elections. To address this, the poll body considered placing polling booths inside such complexes.

The Trinamool Congress opposed the plan, and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim recently met representatives of various apartment associations at Khudiram Anusilan Kendra. However, the associations showed little interest in the initiative, prompting the Commission to step back from the proposal.