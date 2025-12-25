EC sets verification deadline of voter docus absent from the 2002 rolls

Kolkata: The Election Commission (EC) has directed Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) to complete verification of documents submitted by voters whose names, or whose relatives’ names, do not appear in the 2002 electoral rolls within five days.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have already begun uploading the documents submitted by such electors.

The poll body has clarified that documents issued by the district administration of the district where the voter currently resides can be

verified locally.

However, if a voter living in one district submits documents issued by the district administration of another district, the papers must be forwarded to the District Electoral Officer (DEO) of the voter’s native district for verification. After verification, the documents will be sent back to the DEO of the district from which they were issued.

In cases where documents have been issued by authorities in other states, the papers will be forwarded to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the concerned state.

After verification, the documents will be sent back to the CEO of West Bengal for final scrutiny. The state CEO’s office has already circulated these directions among all DEOs and EROs in the state.

Meanwhile, sources said that some micro observers appointed for the hearing process, scheduled to begin on Saturday (December 27), have sought release from duty citing personal health issues, medical concerns of family members, or the long distance between their place of posting and residence.

“We are examining the requests. Release from duty will be considered in genuine cases. Around 3,500 micro observers have been assigned duties, but a reserve pool of about 4,500 has been created. Even if some officials are released, the hearing process will continue smoothly,” an EC official said.