EC sends Supratim Sarkar as TN police observer; Ex-CP seeks exemption

Kolkata: The Election Commission has directed former Kolkata Police Commissioner Supratim Sarkar to proceed to Tamil Nadu as a police observer for the Assembly elections there. However, Sarkar has sought exemption from the assignment, citing medical reasons.



Sarkar was serving as the Kolkata Police Commissioner before being removed from the post by the Election Commission soon after the West Bengal Assembly elections were announced.

He was subsequently transferred as Additional Director General (ADG) of the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Incidentally, it was on the basis of CID inputs that the alleged “mastermind” behind the gherao of judicial officers at Sujapur, Malda, Mofakkherul Islam, was arrested, TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee had said on Friday.

As per the Commission’s order, Sarkar would serve as a police observer in Tirunelveli, Ambasamudram, Palayamkottai, Nanguneri and Radhapuram in Tamil Nadu. Sources said Sarkar has appealed to the Commission to relieve him of the assignment on health grounds.

The Election Commission had initiated a major administrative reshuffle in West Bengal immediately after the poll announcement. The transfer of the Chief Secretary and Home Secretary had come as a major surprise. Within hours, the Commission also ordered changes in the police administration, including the replacement of the Kolkata Police Commissioner.

It may be recalled that the police force is currently functioning under the Election Commission’s control due to the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. Highlighting this, Banerjee had said: “Who arrested the accused in the Malda incident? CID did. CID is not under the Election Commission.”

Before Sarkar, the EC had also transferred six IAS officers from West Bengal and assigned them election duties in Tamil Nadu. Among them were two secretaries of the state government. Later, the Commission also announced that 15 IPS officers from the state would be deputed for election work in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. However, the order was not implemented in the case of five officers, while it remained in force for the remaining 10 IPS officers.