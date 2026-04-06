EC seizes Rs 38 lakh in Tollygunge, man detained

Kolkata: The Static Surveillance Team (SST) of the Election Commission, assisted by police, seized nearly Rs 38 lakh from an individual in the Netajinagar area under the Tollygunge Assembly Constituency on Saturday night.



According to sources, the SST was conducting a naka check near Plywood More on NSC Bose Road when they intercepted a car bearing registration WB 01BD 3693.

The vehicle was being driven by a youth identified as Ashutosh Agarwal, a resident of the Alipore area.

During the search of the car, officials found a bag containing a large amount of cash. Agarwal was immediately detained along with the vehicle. Upon counting, the cash was found to total Rs 37,97,000.

When questioned about the source of the money, Agarwal reportedly failed to provide a satisfactory explanation. Following protocol, he was handed over to the Income Tax department along with the seized cash for further action.