EC seeks report after poll official assaulted during training

Kolkata: The Election Commission has sought a report after a polling official was allegedly assaulted during an election training programme in Ranaghat.



According to allegations, a video featuring Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, along with visuals of the Digha Jagannath Temple, was being screened on a giant display during the session. An election official, identified as Saikat Chatterjee, objected to the screening, claiming it violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Chatterjee alleged that after he raised his objection, a young man responded disrespectfully. The situation soon escalated, and he was reportedly attacked by a group, leaving him injured and bleeding.

“I had reached Ranaghat Debnath Institution High School for a training session when images of the Chief Minister and the Jagannath Temple unexpectedly appeared on the screen. I pointed out that this breached the Code of Conduct, but a young man replied rudely. When I asked him to show his ID card, a crowd gathered in front of the Block Development Officer and assaulted me,” Chatterjee said.

He also questioned the safety of poll personnel, stating: “If such an incident can occur before the polls, who will ensure our safety during the election?”

Following the incident, several polling officials staged a protest in support of Chatterjee, temporarily halting the training session.

The Nadia District Magistrate said: “We have received information about the incident and the matter is being looked into. Appropriate steps will be taken.”

Officials further indicated that the same video had earlier been circulated in the Ranaghat-I subdivision through the district administration, raising concerns over possible attempts to influence polling personnel.