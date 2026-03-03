EC reviews Bengal election’s preparations, tightens security

Kolkata: Ahead of the tentative two-day visit of the full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 9, senior Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharati on Monday virtually chaired a high-level meeting in the presence of senior ECI officials to review key preparedness issues for ensuring seamless conduct of the elections in Bengal.



The meeting, held at the office of the state’s CEO, was attended by the CEO along with senior officials of his office, the Special Roll Observer and top officers of the state police administration. District Electoral Officers and senior police officials from the districts joined virtually.

The Commission directed that uninterrupted electricity supply be ensured at every polling station. Stable Internet connectivity at all polling stations has also been made mandatory to facilitate real-time monitoring of the voting process.

Webcasting will be compulsory at all polling booths. In areas where webcasting is not feasible due to technical constraints, alternative videography arrangements must be made. All vehicles deployed by Central Forces for patrolling will be fitted with GPS tags to enable real-time tracking of their movement. Authorities were also instructed to ensure close coordination among District Magistrates, SPs and Police Commissioners for effective deployment of the Central Forces.

The identification of “sensitive” polling booths was another key issue discussed. Based on past experience and local conditions, vulnerable polling stations will be identified in advance to facilitate additional security deployment where required.

The Commission has made it clear that it intends to leave no room for administrative lapses ahead of the elections.