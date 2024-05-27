MillenniumPost
EC recovers 124 phones worth about Rs 31L in city

BY TIRTHANKAR DAS26 May 2024 6:44 PM GMT

Kolkata: In a significant victory, the Election Commission (EC) seized a cache of mobile phones worth Rs 31 lakh during routine inspections in Kolkata.

Led by the North Kolkata nodal officer, the operation resulted in the apprehension of the culprit.

All recovered phones were traced back to Bangladesh, hinting at a cross-border criminal network.

The breakthrough occurred when an App Cab bike was intercepted at CR Avenue and Ganesh Chandra Avenue, yielding 124 phones from the pillion rider’s bag, identified as Joyanul Abedin, aka Miraj, aged 46.

Despite claiming they were for repair, all devices were operational, with some having Bangladeshi numbers. This discovery sparks further investigation into potential international racket involvement. Spearheaded by officer Suroj Biswas and supported by the static surveillance team led by Amit Bain, this marks a milestone in combating cross-border crime and maintaining electoral integrity.

