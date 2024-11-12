EC issues show-cause notice to Bengal BJP prez

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI), on Monday, issued a show cause notice to Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar for his alleged remarks on the national emblem and the West Bengal police.

Majumdar, who is also the Union minister of state for Education & Development of North Eastern Region, was directed to furnish his reply by 8 pm on Monday.

“In the event of no response from your side within the stipulated time, it will be presumed that you have nothing to say in the matter and the Election Commission will take appropriate action or decision in the matter without making any further reference to you,” read the ECI notice sent to Majumdar.

A delegation of TMC leaders visited the ECI office on Saturday and submitted a complaint accusing the state BJP chief of “insulting the National emblem of India and the State Police.”

Trinamool alleged that Majumdar, on November 7, delivered a “false, derogatory and defamatory speech during a public meeting in poll-bound Taldangra Assembly Constituency. “Majumdar has also insulted the National Emblem of India and the State Police by stating that police personnel should replace the Emblem on their uniforms with icons resembling footwear,” the memorandum said.

TMC urged the poll panel to issue appropriate directions to BJP and its leaders to desist from making any further “unverified, defamatory, and inflammatory” statements against the state police and TMC. They also urged the EC to direct Majumdar to issue an unconditional apology.

Bypolls for six assembly constituencies in West Bengal - Sitai (SC), Madarihat (ST), Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, and Taldangra, will be held on November 13.