EC issues guidelines on transfer of government officials before polls

Kolkata: The Election Commission (EC) has issued guidelines on the transfer of state government officials ahead of the announcement of the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections, detailing who must be moved out and who will be exempt. The instructions have been forwarded to the Chief Secretaries and Chief Electoral Officers of poll-bound states.



Apart from West Bengal, Assembly elections are due in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

As per the guidelines, any official connected with election duties who has served for three years in the same district during the past four years must be transferred. Time spent after promotion during this period will also be counted.

Mandatory transfers apply to District Election Officers or District Magistrates, Additional Returning Officers, Electoral Registration Officers, Assistant Electoral Registration Officers, Additional District Magistrates, Sub-Divisional Officers, Deputy or Joint Collectors and Block Development Officers. In the police department, the rule covers Additional Directors General, Inspectors General, Deputy Inspectors General, Senior Superintendents of Police, Superintendents of Police and Additional Superintendents of Police.

The Commission has further stated that officials who served as District Magistrates, Returning Officers or Police Inspectors in any district during the last Assembly election or any by-election cannot be posted in the same district again. However, officials posted at the headquarters level, including those working at Nabanna, are exempt. Officials due to retire during May–June this year will not be transferred but cannot be assigned election-related duties.

The poll body has also barred officials against whom it had earlier recommended or imposed disciplinary action, or who faced allegations of negligence in previous elections, from election duties.

After the poll schedule is announced, officials will have to submit affidavits declaring that none of their close relatives are contesting and that no criminal cases are pending against them. Non-compliance will lead to removal from election duties. The Commission has directed the state government to complete all transfers by February 28 and submit a compliance report the same day. It also noted that the tenure of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly ends on May 7.

Separately, the Commission has sought additional details on the proposed deployment of 8,505 Group-B officers as micro-observers for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Sources said Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty has been asked to furnish details such as place of residence, posting and vigilance clearance within 24 hours.

The chief secretary has directed all District Magistrates to submit the information by 5 pm on Tuesday. The fresh queries have put the deputation of micro-observers on hold, days after the state informed the Commission of the availability of 8,505 Group-B officers for the exercise.