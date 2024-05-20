EC initiates postal voting in Kolkata North seat

Kolkata: The Election Commission (EC) has initiated the process of postal voting for individuals unable to physically cast their votes in the Kolkata North Parliamentary constituency. This move aims to ensure that all eligible voters can exercise their democratic rights, regardless of physical limitations.



On Monday, the Election Commission began facilitating postal voting for those over 50 years of age who opted for home voting. This initiative is part of the final phase of voting for constituencies, including Chowringhee, Entally, Beliaghata, Jorasanko, Shyampukur, Kashipur and Maniktala. The postal voting process will continue until Tuesday.

Subhanjan Das, District Election Officer for North Kolkata, while speaking to Millennium Post, stated: “If any household is missed during this period, we may schedule another date before the official election date to ensure everyone can vote.” To ensure a smooth and secure postal voting process, Central Forces are deployed along with video cameras, micro-observers and polling officers. Among the postal voters were 19-year-old Risha Ghosh, a specially-abled individual and Jashoda Dey, aged 90, who successfully cast their votes from their homes.